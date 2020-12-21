UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Years On, G5 Sahel Force Struggles With Mission

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Three years on, G5 Sahel force struggles with mission

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Three years ago West African nations launched a joint force touted as a giant's stride in the fight against Islamist militants sweeping across the Sahel.

But lack of equipment, funds and training, together with problems in deployment and coordination on the ground, have left the so-called G5 Sahel struggling for credibility and still dependent on France, the force's big political backer.

Planned as a seven-battalion force combining 5,000-men from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger and Mauritania, the G5 is meant to bind the countries of this vast region in an alliance against a common foe.

Thousands of people have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes since jihadists launched an insurgency in northern Mali in 2012, which has since spread into Niger and Burkina Faso.

The G5 troops are supposed to operate in three corridors 200 kilometres (120 miles) on either side of common borders.

The contingents are based in national territory, with the idea being that they can go across borders for operational reasons.

But on the ground, G5 contingents often respond more to their national command rather than to the force's headquarters, according to western military sources.

"We don't know when they take their orders from their national staff or from the joint force command," said one.

During one operation with French forces at the end of 2019, Burkinabe officers told AFP they had received orders from Ouagadougou not to cross the border into Mali.

The orders were completely at odds with the goal of trans-frontier flexibility, yet there is no evidence today that such contradictions have been resolved.

Related Topics

Militants France Died Ouagadougou Mali Alliance Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger Border 2019 From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

1 minute ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

1 hour ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

1 hour ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

2 hours ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.