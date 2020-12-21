Three years on, G5 Sahel force struggles with mission

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Three years ago West African nations launched a joint force touted as a giant's stride in the fight against Islamist militants sweeping across the Sahel.

But lack of equipment, funds and training, together with problems in deployment and coordination on the ground, have left the so-called G5 Sahel struggling for credibility and still dependent on France, the force's big political backer.

Planned as a seven-battalion force combining 5,000-men from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger and Mauritania, the G5 is meant to bind the countries of this vast region in an alliance against a common foe.

Thousands of people have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes since jihadists launched an insurgency in northern Mali in 2012, which has since spread into Niger and Burkina Faso.

The G5 troops are supposed to operate in three corridors 200 kilometres (120 miles) on either side of common borders.

The contingents are based in national territory, with the idea being that they can go across borders for operational reasons.

But on the ground, G5 contingents often respond more to their national command rather than to the force's headquarters, according to western military sources.

"We don't know when they take their orders from their national staff or from the joint force command," said one.

During one operation with French forces at the end of 2019, Burkinabe officers told AFP they had received orders from Ouagadougou not to cross the border into Mali.

The orders were completely at odds with the goal of trans-frontier flexibility, yet there is no evidence today that such contradictions have been resolved.