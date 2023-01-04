UrduPoint.com

Three Years On, Iran Vows Revenge For Commander Slain By US

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Three years on, Iran vows revenge for commander slain by US

Tehran, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The killing of a top Iranian general three years ago in a US drone strike will be avenged, President Ebrahim Raisi vowed on Tuesday at a commemoration attended by thousands.

Then-US president Donald Trump ordered the strike which assassinated General Qassem Soleimani, 62, on January 3, 2020.

Soleimani commanded the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, and has been lionised by Iranian authorities. He was one of the country's most popular public figures, who spearheaded Iran's middle East operations and was seen as a hero of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

"We have not forgotten and will not forget the blood of martyr Soleimani," Raisi said at Tehran's Grand Mosalla mosque, where the throng waved Iranian flags and held pictures of the slain commander.

The "murderers and perpetrators" of his killing should know that "revenge for the blood of martyr Soleimani is certain and they will not sleep easily", he added.

Soleimani died with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the strike near Baghdad airport.

Days later, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at bases in neighbouring Iraq housing American and other coalition troops. No US personnel were killed but Washington said dozens suffered traumatic brain injuries from the blasts.

Amid the heightened tensions, Iran also accidentally downed a Ukrainian passenger jet on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard.

The Pentagon said at the time that Soleimani had been "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."But "none of Trump's objectives" were achieved by the killing of Soleimani and his assistant, the head of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, told his followers at a commemorative event.

"Our axis got stronger with their blessed blood, the axis of resistance that we must strongly preserve and maintain," Nasrallah said.

Related Topics

Drone Firing Attack Iran Washington Pentagon Iraq Trump Died Tehran Baghdad Middle East January 2020 Mosque Event All From Top Blood Allied Rental Modarba Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after tran ..

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

2 hours ago
 UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

2 hours ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.