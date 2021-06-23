UrduPoint.com
Thunberg Says Draft UN Report Allows Us To 'face Reality' Of Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Thunberg says draft UN report allows us to 'face reality' of climate change

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The draft UN report on climate change unveiled by AFP allows people to "face the reality," Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said Wednesday.

While the draft report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) confirmed that the "situation is very dire" and that there is a "need to act right now", Thunberg told AFP it also made her "hopeful" since it "could wake people up".

