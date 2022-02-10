UrduPoint.com

Thyssenkrupp Gets Off To Good Start On Back Of Steel Division

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :German heavy industry giant Thyssenkrupp said Thursday that it made a good start to the new financal year, largely due to the steel division which it had previously been looking to sell.

Thyssenkrupp, which runs its business year from October to September, said in a statement it booked net profit of 106 million Euros ($120 million) in the first quarter, compared with a bottom-line loss of 145 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

The group, whose activities range from steel and car parts to industrial plant and submarines, took a heavy hit from the coronavirus pandemic which forced it to close many of its factories.

But it embarked upon on a massive restructuring programme in 2020, slashing 11,000 jobs and selling off different businesses, including most recently its stainless steel factory in Terni, Italy.

"The turnaround at Thyssenkrupp is in full swing," chief financial officer Klaus Keysberg said in a statement.

"We've made important progress in improving our performance and narrowing the focus of our portfolio," Keysberg said.

