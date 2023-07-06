Open Menu

Thyssenkrupp Sets Share Price For Hydrogen Spin-off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Berlin, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday fixed the initial price for shares in its hydrogen unit Nucera for what will be one of the largest initial public offerings so far this year in Europe.

Nucera said in a statement the shares would be priced at 20 Euros ($21.73) as it joins the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 2.53 billion euros.

Nucera's IPO on Friday will be the second largest in Europe this year, behind Italian gambling firm Lottomatica's listing in Milan, with interest in hydrogen technology growing.

Nucera CEO Werner Ponikwar said in a statement he was "proud that in terms of placement volume," it was the largest hydrogen IPO ever listed.

As countries around the world look at ways to reduce carbon emissions to help meet climate targets over the coming decades, hydrogen has increasingly come into focus as an alternative to fossil fuels.

Nucera produces electrolysers, which can be used to manufacture green hydrogen made using electricity obtained through renewable energy sources such as solar or wind.

Thyssenkrupp hopes to raise around 600 million euros from the share offering.

The proceeds from the Frankfurt listing will be used to support "the strong growth of Thyssenkrupp Nucera's alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) business", the group said previously.

Almost a quarter of the shares in Nucera will be put up for sale, while Thyssenkrupp will keep its majority stake in the unit.

Nucera itself is a joint venture between Thyssenkrupp and the Italian company Industrie De Nora.

De Nora currently holds 34 percent of the Nucera subsidiary.

