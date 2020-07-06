UrduPoint.com
Tiafoe Barred From TeamTennis After COVID-19 Positive

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Washington, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Frances Tiafoe has been barred from competing in World TeamTennis this month after testing positive for COVID-19 at an event last week in Atlanta, the league announced Monday.

The 22-year-old American, ranked 81st in the world after reaching as high as 29th last year, would have competed for the six-time WTT champion Washington Kastles in their bubble season starting Sunday at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

Tiafoe tweeted Saturday that he had tested positive for coronavirus at the All-American Team Cup and had to withdraw from that event.

"Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago," Tiafoe said.

Tiafoe said he began quarantine after receiving word of the test, his positive coming during the WTT advance travel window to ban him from that competition also.

"While I've been so excited to get back out there, the health and safety of everyone continues to be a top priority," Tiafoe said.

Nine WTT squads are set to begin play Sunday at White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia with up to 500 spectators per match under state rules regarding outdoor gatherings. The final is set for August 2.

Tiafoe, whose lone ATP title came in 2018 at Delray Beach, could return next month in his hometown as Washington is set to host the first ATP Tour event since the coronavirus shutdown on August 14-21 ahead of the US Open, which is scheduled to start August 31 in New York.

