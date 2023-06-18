UrduPoint.com

Tiafoe Claims Maiden Grass Court Title And Moves Into Top 10

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Tiafoe claims maiden grass court title and moves into top 10

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Frances Tiafoe claimed his first grass court title on Sunday, saving a match point to defeat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the Stuttgart final.

The American came through 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (10/8) and will move into the world top 10 for the first time on Monday, joining eighth-ranked compatriot Taylor Fritz among the elite.

The last time the United States boasted two men in the top 10 at the same time was in July 2011 courtesy of Mardy Fish and Andy Roddick.

Tiafoe withstood 28 aces from Struff who was bidding to become the first home champion since Michael Stich in 1991.

The 25-year-old Tiafoe saved the championship point at 6/7 in the third-set tie-break on his way to securing his second title of 2023 after Houston in April and third of his career.

He made a successful diving lunge on his third match point, just getting the ball over the net for victory after two hours, 12 minutes on the court.

"I had to give it all on the match point," he said. "I hit an overhead but he got to it. I had to dive and got super lucky. I was really happy to win." Tiafoe will have little time for celebration with a flight to London to catch in time for next week's start at the Queen's Club Wimbledon tune-up tournament.

Struff, 33 and ranked 24th, kept a sellout crowd at the Weissenhof club enthralled as he delivered 28 aces but still missed out on the first title of his career.

He was a semi-finalist in 2019. The last German to reach a Stuttgart final was Philipp Kohlschreiber, who lost in 2016 to Dominic Thiem.

"It was an incredible match," said Tiafoe, who was playing his seventh career final.

"I didn't break him for two hours, 'Struffie' was serving well today.

He added: "It was just super-tough. On that match point, I don't know how I got the ball over the net, but I'll take it.

"It's good to walk away with the title."

Related Topics

World German Germany London Stuttgart Same Houston United States April July Sunday 2016 2019 All From Top Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for ..

Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for trade growth with partners

2 hours ago
 ChatGPT Hackathon offers actionable solutions for ..

ChatGPT Hackathon offers actionable solutions for education, entrepreneurship, t ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic Committee’s commitment to s ..

3 hours ago
 UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalis ..

UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalists&#039; meetings in Iraq

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee graduation ceremony

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.