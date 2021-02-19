Tianjin receives over 3.7 mln Spring Festival holiday visits

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :China's northern port city of Tianjin received more than 3.7 million visits during this year's Spring Festival holiday, said the Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism on Friday.

This figure represents about 72 percent of the total from 2019, according to the bureau.Tourism revenue totaled 1.63 billion Yuan (about 252 million U.S. Dollars) during the week-long holiday, recovering to 65.

5 percent of the revenue gained in the same period in 2019.

Tourist sites in the city took measures to cap visitor numbers at 75 percent of their maximum capacity amid regular epidemic prevention and control, such as requiring online reservations ahead of visits.

Tourists are also required to show their health QR codes and have their body temperatures taken prior to entry.Tianjin dispatched 1,826 law enforcement officers to inspect 788 scenic spots and cultural venues to ensure safe and orderly travel.