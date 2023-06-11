UrduPoint.com

Tianjin Releases Plan To Accelerate Building Of Int'l Consumption Center City

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Tianjin releases plan to accelerate building of int'l consumption center city

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) --:North China's Tianjin has released a five-year action plan to accelerate its efforts in building itself into an international consumption center city.

Per the plan, which is composed of 24 key tasks, Tianjin will become a gathering place for global consumption resources and a destination for international consumption and domestic tourism in the next five years.

By 2025, Tianjin's annual total retail sales of consumer goods will exceed 500 billion Yuan (about 70.3 billion U.S. Dollars), and the city will record 300 million domestic and overseas tourist visits each year. By 2027, its annual total retail sales of consumer goods will double its 2022 figure, and the municipality will see 320 million domestic and overseas tourist visits per year, according to the plan.

Related Topics

China Tianjin Billion Million

Recent Stories

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

5 hours ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

14 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.