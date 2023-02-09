UrduPoint.com

Tianjin Sees Cross-border E-commerce Imports, Exports Increase In 2022

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Tianjin sees cross-border e-commerce imports, exports increase in 2022

TIANJIN,, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The north Chinese port city of Tianjin reported a cross-border e-commerce import and export trade volume totaling over 15 billion Yuan (about 2.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, up by over 5 percent year on year, according to the municipal commission of commerce.

Tianjin reported more than 11 billion yuan of export sales last year, an increase of more than 15 percent year on year, the commission said.

So far, there are more than 180 enterprises in Tianjin's three cross-border e-commerce demonstration parks, creating over 1,600 new jobs.

The commission vowed to implement more trade facilitation measures, and innovate the business models of bonded goods exhibition and livestreaming to continue promoting the cross-border e-commerce trade.

Related Topics

Import Business China Tianjin Commerce Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

11 minutes ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral busine ..

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral business groups to promote private s ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.