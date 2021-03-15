UrduPoint.com
Tianjin Shipping Index Down 0.46 Pct

Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:41 PM

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :China Tianjin Shipping Index (TSI), an indicator of northern China's ocean freight rates for both international and domestic shipping markets, stood at 1,242.26 points on Monday, down 0.46 percent compared with the previous working day.

The statistical samples of TSI cover 27 international shipping routes from the ports of Tianjin, Qingdao, and Caofeidian, and major Chinese domestic shipping routes linking with the Tianjin port.

TSI is published on working days and was first published in September 2010. It is issued by the Tianjin International Trade and Shipping Service Center in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

