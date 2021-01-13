UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tianjin Shipping Index Up 0.44 Pct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Tianjin Shipping Index up 0.44 pct

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :China Tianjin Shipping Index (TSI), an indicator of northern China's ocean freight rates for both international and domestic shipping markets, stood at 1,210.02 points on Wednesday, up 0.44 percent compared with the previous working day.

The statistical samples of TSI cover 27 international shipping routes from the ports of Tianjin, Qingdao and Caofeidian, and major Chinese domestic shipping routes linking with the Tianjin port.

TSI is published on working days and was first published in September 2010. It is issued by the Tianjin International Trade and Shipping Service Center in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

Related Topics

China Qingdao Tianjin September Market From

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 3,362 new COVID-19 cases, 2,588 r ..

20 minutes ago

ITP resumes driving license service with anti-COVI ..

28 minutes ago

Monika Kohli appointed chief prosecutor in Yasin M ..

28 minutes ago

Nigeria records increase in COVID-19 cases

28 minutes ago

DC visits hospital,checks cleanliness

31 minutes ago

UK billionaire and Daily Telegraph owner David Bar ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.