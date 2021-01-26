Tianjin to build 33,000 5G base stations in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Tianjin Municipality will build 33,000 5G base stations in 2021, said Liao Guoxun, mayor of Tianjin, in his government work report delivered Monday at the ongoing annual session of the municipal people's congress.

The municipality plans to roll out a batch of pilot 5G application demonstration projects in the fields of smart city, intelligent manufacturing and smart port this year.

According to the city's draft 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), Tianjin will have 50,000 5G base stations by the end of 2022, and construct another 20,000 5G base stations by the end of 2025 in accordance with business needs.

In the next five years, Tianjin aims to speed up the construction of information infrastructure, achieve deep coverage of 5G network, and accelerate the construction of a digital city.