Tianjin's Cross-border E-commerce Trade Tops 902 Mln USD In H1

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) --:North China's port city of Tianjin reported a total cross-border e-commerce trade volume of around 6.52 billion Yuan (about 902.3 million U.S. Dollars) in the first half of 2023, up 2.95 percent year on year, according to the municipal commerce commission.

During the period, more than 2.06 billion yuan of imports and nearly 4.

46 billion yuan of exports were carried out via the city's official cross-border e-commerce comprehensive service platform, marking an increase of 2.28 percent and 3.27 percent year on year, respectively, the commission said.

With a focus on building itself into an international consumption center city, Tianjin has utilized the advantage of cross-border e-commerce trade with innovative supervisory models in order to better meet people's personalized consumption needs and promote consumption upgrades and changes in consumption patterns.

