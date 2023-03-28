Tibet chairman stresses security, development

(@FahadShabbir)

LHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) --:Tibet will unswervingly uphold national security, intensify the fight against secession, and modernize the system and capacity of social governance, said a senior official of China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Monday.

Yan Jinhai, head of the regional government, made the remarks in a speech marking the historical movement that ended serfdom in Tibet 64 years ago.

The 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day falls on Tuesday. On March 28, 1959, people in Tibet launched a democratic reform that ended the region's feudal serfdom and freed a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the one million serfs.

Yan said the changes in Tibet are a vivid epitome of China's reform and development. Chinese modernization is the only correct choice for building a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation.