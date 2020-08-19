UrduPoint.com
Tibet Opens Its First Beijing 2022 Licensed Products Official Store

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Tibet opens its first Beijing 2022 licensed products official store

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Tibet is opening its first Beijing 2022 licensed product official store in Lhasa, which will be the highest such store in China, on Wednesday.

The store covers an area of 180 square meters, and is decorated in accordance with the image requirements of Beijing 2022.

In terms of commodity selection, the Lhasa store fully considers the needs of consumers and offers more than 100 kinds of products including badges, key chains, some precious metal products, clothing, stationery, ceramics and commemorative stamps.

Especially in view of the characteristics of Tibetan areas and scenic spots, outdoor licensed commodities have attracted widespread attention, such as mountaineering sticks and sports water bottles, which are estimated to be popular items in the Lhasa store.

