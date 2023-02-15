UrduPoint.com

Tibet Plans 1,300 Rural Revitalization Projects

February 15, 2023

LHASA, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) --:China's Tibet Autonomous Region plans to implement 1,337 rural revitalization projects in 2023, with an estimated investment of 14.67 billion Yuan (about 2.15 billion U.S. Dollars), local authorities said.

The construction of 84 projects has already started, while a total of 809 projects have completed preliminary work and entered the bidding process, according to an agricultural and pastoral work meeting of the autonomous region in southwest China.

The projects aim to promote the development of an array of fields in rural areas, such as high-standard farmland and featured agriculture and animal husbandry industries.

All of the projects will commence before the end of May, said Jiang Hua, deputy director of Tibet's rural revitalization bureau, who also encouraged various prefectures and cities to strengthen the management of the projects and funds.

