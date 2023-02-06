UrduPoint.com

Tibet Sees Foreign Trade Up 14.6 Pct In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Tibet sees foreign trade up 14.6 pct in 2022

LHASA, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw its foreign trade grow by 14.6 percent year on year to 4.6 billion Yuan (678.9 million U.S. Dollars) in 2022, customs data showed.

This growth rate was 6.9 percentage points higher than the country's average growth rate for 2022. According to Lhasa Customs, the region's exports reached 4.3 billion yuan, while its imports stood at 292 million yuan last year.

In 2022, Tibet's imports and exports involving countries along the Belt and Road exceeded 2.3 billion yuan, up 20 percent year on year. Trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 5.2 times to reach 652 million yuan.

Tibet traded with 95 countries and regions last year, an increase of 18 countries and regions compared with 2021. Its imports and exports from and to Nepal reached 1.56 billion yuan, making Nepal its largest trading partner.

Related Topics

Exports China Road Lhasa Nepal From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

6 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to ..

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhanc ..

14 minutes ago
 All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tom ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tomorrow

55 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s s ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s stay at Fairmont The Palm

57 minutes ago
 Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Fo ..

Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Foreign Ministers Kicks Off

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.