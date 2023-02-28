UrduPoint.com

Tibet Sees Rapid Growth In Postal Services In January

Published February 28, 2023

LHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The postal service sector in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw steady growth in parcels handled in January 2023, data showed.

The region's postal service sector handled over 14.4 million parcels in January, up 5.6 percent year on year, with business revenues hitting 64 million Yuan (about 9.2 million U.S.

Dollars), according to the data released by the regional postal administration on Monday.

The number of intra-city parcels accounted for 33.57 percent of the region's total in the month, the data added.

Tibet has been improving its border postal services and cross-border delivery networks in recent years. Tibet's 21 border counties and townships under them, as well as 138 border villages, are all connected to postal services, said Li Juan with the regional postal administration.

