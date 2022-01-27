UrduPoint.com

Tibetan Athletes Qualify For Winter Olympics For First Time In History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Tibetan athletes qualify for Winter Olympics for first time in history

LHASA, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Snowboarder Yongqinglamu and cross country skier Cirenzhandui have become the first Tibetan athletes to qualify for the Winter Olympics to represent China at Beijing 2022, said the local sports bureau.

Yongqinglamu, 18, was born in Zogang County, Qungda city, China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Selected to the National Snowboard Training Team in August 2018, she has made rapid progress, winning second place and third place in the youth competition in Argentina.

Cirenzhandui, also 18, from Biru County, Nagqu City, was selected to the Tibetan ski-mountaineering training team in December 2017.

In October 2019, he was called up to the national training team before he was picked by the national cross-country training team the next year.

Nimaciren, director of the Tibet Sports Bureau, said the Winter Olympics is of historic significance.

"With the strong support from the State General Administration of Sports, our efforts to develop the ice and snow sports start to pay off with the emergence of excellent athletes like Yongqinglamu and Cirenzhandui," he said.

"The sports cause in Tibet has a promising future," he added.

Related Topics

Snow Sports China Beijing Progress Argentina August October December 2017 2018 2019 Olympics From

Recent Stories

SPORTS MARKETING – THE NEW TREND

SPORTS MARKETING – THE NEW TREND

4 minutes ago
 Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Aus ..

Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour

5 minutes ago
 Etisalat crowned as the strongest telecom brand in ..

Etisalat crowned as the strongest telecom brand in the world

28 minutes ago
 Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System opens its ..

Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System opens its doors in Dubai with first tra ..

31 minutes ago
 Russia's Medvedev Says Nord Stream 2 Will Face Pro ..

Russia's Medvedev Says Nord Stream 2 Will Face Problems in Any Case

11 minutes ago
 Prompt Launch of Nord Stream 2 in Interest of Euro ..

Prompt Launch of Nord Stream 2 in Interest of Europe - Medvedev

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>