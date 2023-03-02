UrduPoint.com

Tibet's Burang Port Resumes Two-way Cargo Passing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Tibet's Burang port resumes two-way cargo passing

LHASA,March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Burang, an important port for trade with Nepal, has resumed two-way cargo passing since Wednesday, the commerce department of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region said.

Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, customs clearance at Burang port was temporarily suspended.

One-way exports to Nepal resumed in December, and more than 1,600 tonnes of cement, steel bars, and other goods have been exported to Nepal since.

The resumption of two-way cargo passing at the port will further deepen economic and trade exchanges between China and Nepal, an official with the department said.

