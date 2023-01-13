LHASA, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :-- The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region is estimated at 216.5 billion Yuan (about 32.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, up about 3 percent from the previous year, said Yan Jinhai, chairman of the regional government.

The region's total foreign trade volume was expected to rise by 12 percent year on year in 2022, said Yan in his government work report delivered Friday at the first session of the 12th People's Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region.

It is estimated that the per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents in the region in 2022 increased by around 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively