LHASA, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A 120,000-kilowatt photovoltaic (PV) power generation project has recently connected to the grid and started generating electricity in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, according to China Huadian Corporation Ltd., a major state-owned power producer.

Located in the Seni District in the city of Nagqu, which has an average altitude of 4,500 meters, it is the largest PV power generation project aiming to ensure power supply for residents in Tibet.

With an investment of 890 million Yuan (about 128 million U.S. Dollars), the project can generate 247 million kWh of electricity annually.

It can save 76,300 tonnes of standard coal and reduce 219,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, the cooperation said.

The project will provide stable electricity for locals and boost local economic and social development, the cooperation added.

Tibet has been accelerating the development of new energy sources, such as photovoltaic power, in recent years. In June 2022, the region issued a plan for ensuring electricity supply during this winter and the upcoming spring, as well as the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025). More new photovoltaic energy projects will start to generate electricity successively.