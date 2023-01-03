UrduPoint.com

Ticket To Busk: Musicians Vie For Paris Metro Spot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Paris, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :In the morning, Eli Jadelot sells chocolate eclairs in a bakery. In the afternoons, she swaps her apron for a wedding dress and sweet pastries for sweet melodies.

Jadelot is a busker in the Paris metro, one of 300 musicians authorised by the French capital's transit network to perform in its vast network of corridors.

"I don't see it a career springboard, but as another way to make music, in a different environment," said the 39-year-old Jadelot, who usually works as a street artist near the touristy Sacre Coeur area of Montmartre after countless odd jobs since she moved to Paris from Lorraine 16 years ago, driven by dreams of an acting career in the capital.

"I want to see how I manage in a place where people only pass through. Will they react, or won't they?" she said as she got ready to perform at the Saint-Lazare station, one of Europe's busiest commuter hubs.

Faced with overwhelming numbers of would-be buskers -- without a permit and, often, without talent -- Paris metro operator RATP decided 25 years ago to licence the best 300 to perform legally, and ban everybody else.

Every six months, a jury made up of RATP staff listens to around 1,000 applicants and selects its favourites who get to play in the corridors of metro stations, although not on platforms or aboard trains.

Related Topics

Music Europe Metro Marriage Paris From Best Jobs

Recent Stories

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

2 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

3 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

3 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrori ..

PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrorists challenging country's writ

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.