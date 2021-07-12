UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ticketless England Fans Gain Access To Wembley For Euro 2020 Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Ticketless England fans gain access to Wembley for Euro 2020 final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A "small number" of fans were able to force their way into Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, London police said, amid scenes of disorder in the British capital ahead of the historic game.

"Earlier this afternoon there was a breach of security at Wembley Stadium, which resulted in a small number of people getting into the stadium without a ticket," the Metropolitan Police said.

"Officers worked closely with security officials to prevent any further breaches.

"We will also support action by Wembley Stadium officials to identify those without tickets and eject them." A Wembley spokesperson added stadium stewards and security were working to remove the intruders.

"Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected," the spokesperson said.

The breach came as hundreds of ticketless fans tried to storm Wembley's outer gates in a bid to gain entry to England's contest against Italy.

Footage posted on social media showed supporters battling to get past lines of stewards and police as the atmosphere turned ugly in the hours before kick-off.

Some fans shown in the videos appeared to get past the fences and towards the venue.

However, Wembley officials and police had earlier insisted there was no breach of stadium security and no ticketless fans had entered the actual ground.

The mood outside Wembley and in central London grew increasingly febrile well before the 1900 GMT kick-off as thousands of fans gathered on Olympic Way.

Some drunken fans were throwing beer cans and bottles as well as traffic cones, with red flares and fireworks set off.

Social distancing was ignored as maskless supporters congregated in large groups on the concrete approach to the stadium.

Meanwhile in Trafalgar Square in the city centre, a group of England fans tried to storm into a fan zone for 1,500 supporters who had won tickets in an online ballot.

Police said they were on-site to defuse the situation.

England has been gripped by Euro fever since Gareth Southgate's side booked the country's first major final appearance for 55 years.

The Three Lions are aiming to win a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

With coronavirus restrictions still in place, the final capacity at Wembley has been limited to 67,500, with around 7,500 seats reserved for Italy fans.

Related Topics

Storm World Police Social Media Traffic London Italy Euro Sunday 2020 Olympics Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tunisian President&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Sharaka supports private sector in Abu Dhabi settl ..

2 hours ago

Four international organisations rank UAE among to ..

3 hours ago

Saeed Al Tayer briefed on Al Jalila Foundationâ€™s ..

4 hours ago

RTA publishes Dubai Delivery Services Management M ..

4 hours ago

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.