Tied In Knots? Polygamy Persists In DR Congo Despite Ban

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Tied in knots? Polygamy persists in DR Congo despite ban

Bukavu, DR Congo, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :"I can get married again -- the dream is to get to seven wives," said Congolese church pastor Chirhuza Zagabe, a husband to four spouses and father of 16 children.

In 2012, the 60-year-old married three women simultaneously in his church in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. He repudiated one for "bad behaviour", but now has four aged between 26 and 48 through other marriages.

Zagabe's situation shows that polygamy persists in the vast central African country, where advocates strongly back the practice of being married to more than one person despite it having been officially outlawed for more than three decades.

Around two percent of the world's population live in polygamous households, according to the American think tank, Pew Research Center.

The practice is most widespread in sub-Saharan Africa, where an estimated 11 percent of the population live in polygamous households.

The proportion in DR Congo is two percent. Examples abound of Congolese men boasting about having a "second office" that everyone is aware of -- even their first spouse.

When a video purporting to show a man marrying three women at the same time was posted on YouTube last month, the video went viral on social media.

It told the story of a young Congolese man who supposedly fell in love with a woman who had two look-alikes that were so convincing he ended up marrying all three.

