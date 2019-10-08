Ties with Pakistan priority in neighbouring diplomacy: Li Keqiang

BEIJING, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) ::Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday reiterated China's firm support to Pakistan in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity and legitimate rights, saying his country had always regarded its relations with Pakistan as a priority in neighbouring diplomacy.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at Great Hall of the People, he said China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic cooperative partners and stressed that the bilateral ties, with no strings attached and not targeted to any third party, were always a priority in China's neighbouring diplomacy.

Li noted that the relations between the two countries were sincerely supported by the two peoples. China would continue to support Pakistan in not only its national development, but also regional and international affairs by helping it play a more active role, he added.

Premier Li called for joint efforts to strengthen the bilateral ties to a new stage as the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries served both national and regional interests.

He also expressed satisfaction over the economic situation in Pakistan and vowed to offer it assistance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that expeditious completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was the foremost priority of his government as it was pivotal to accelerating Pakistan's economic development and regional prosperity.

Premier Li was apprised of the actions undertaken recently to fast-track CPEC projects and to push the development momentum in Gwadar.

Extending felicitations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the prime minister underscored that the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China served the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and contributed to peace, development and stability in the region.

The two sides exchanged views on deepening bilateral trade and explored ways of increasing Pakistan's exports to China.

Both the leaders agreed that the implementation of the second phase of China-Pakistan FTA would lead to more trade, economic and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Other areas of potential collaboration discussed between the two sides included railways, steel, oil and gas, industry and science & technology.

The two sides also discussed regional security situation, including serious human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K). Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised Premier Li of the latest developments and the importance of urgent action by the international community to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people in the lockdown.

Both the leaders maintained that frequent and substantive bilateral exchanges were contributing to elevating the All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership to new heights and were reinforcing people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his invitation to Premier Li to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

The two leaders also witnessed signing of various agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at deepening Pakistan-China ties in a range of socio-economic sectors.

While briefing the media after the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Premier Li Keqiang, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said both the prime ministers held a very productive discussion and witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation agreements.

The Chinese side attached great importance to the prime minister's visit and has accorded him a very warm welcome.

Luo Zhaohui said Prime Minister Imran Khan would also be meeting President Xi Jinping and Chairman of the National People's Congress on the second day of his visit, besides attending the closing ceremony of the Beijing international Horticultural Exhibition 2019.

He said China and Pakistan were all-weather friends, good neighbours and good brothers.

He pointed out that the friendship between the two countries reflected in many areas.

Both the countries, he said, politically had carried out frequent mutual exchanges and enjoyed a high level of mutual trust. Chinese Vice President Wang Zhang, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had also visited Pakistan.

During the meeting, he said, the two prime ministers had an in-depth exchange of views on each other's concerns and reaffirmed their mutual support. They held discussions on the political sector, the economy, construction of CPEC projects and regional and international issues of shared interest, and reached extensive consensus.

During the talks, Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended congratulations to China on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and on the successful holding of celebrations and the military parade and also on the development and achievements that China had made over the past seven decades.

The prime minister, he said, also stated that China's reform and opening up served as a good paradigm for the development of developing countries. And he was also convinced that with the hard efforts of its people, China was on its way to national rejuvenation.

The two sides spoke highly of the relations between the two countries of the strategic importance of our all whether friendship, and also the importance of the relations between the two countries to the peace, stability and the development of the whole region.

The two leaders also agreed to further advance the development of their relations, and to step up exchanges and strategic coordination at various levels.

The two sides agreed to advance the high quality development of CPEC and building on the existing foundation of sound cooperation of the Gwadar port and other projects.

The two sides also agreed to focus on the expansion of CPEC development to areas such as industrial park cooperation, and to give greater priority to the well-being of the people and extend the corridor to the western areas of Pakistan and make it a demonstration project for the high quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Chinese vice foreign minister said the two sides had also agreed to conduct the ninth meeting of the joint cooperation committee on CPEC in November in Pakistan on agreements on 27 projects to improve people's well being.

The two sides reaffirmed their determination to fight terrorism in all its manifestations. China, he said, highly commended Pakistan's unremitting efforts and huge sacrifices that it had made in fighting terrorism and supported Pakistan's effort to conduct anti-terrorism campaign to the very end.

The two sides also agreed to expand economic and financial practical cooperation, reached extensive consensus and signed relevant cooperation documents on smart classrooms on Confucius Institute, the protection of cultural relics and the desalination plant development and media.

He said the two sides also exchanged the views on the relations between Pakistan and India, besides Afghanistan and the situation in the Gulf area.

The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination and collaboration on regional and international affairs and agreed to work together to uphold our common interest and international equity and justice.

The two sides, the vice foreign minister, said would continue to make the development of relations with each other's top priority, accommodate the core interests and major concerns of each other, deepen the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, and build a closer community with a shared future.

Earlier, on his arrival at Great Hall of People, the Prime Minister was presented a guard of honour, accompanied by 19-gun salute.

The Foreign Minister, Minister of Planning, Development, and Reform, Minister of Railways, Advisor on Commerce, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy, and Chairman BOI, Chief of Army Staff, DG ISI, and other senior officials were present. The bilateral talks were followed by a banquet hosted by Premier Li.