Ties With US To Deepen After Biden Win, Says Afghan President

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Kabul, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday that ties between Kabul and Washington are expected to deepen in areas of counter-terrorism and building peace as he congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory.

"Afghanistan looks forward to continuing/deepening our multilayered strategic partnership w/ the United States -- our foundational partner -- including in counterterrorism & bringing peace to Afghanistan," Ghani wrote on Twitter.

Biden's victory was also welcomed by ordinary citizens, who thought he might slow what some see as a too-hasty withdrawal of US troops.

US President Donald Trump's administration signed a deal with the Taliban on February 29 that agreed to withdraw all American forces from Afghanistan by May 2021.

"Biden will also finish the war, but he wants to bring the war to a responsible end, not rushing like Trump," said Mohammad Dawood, a garment seller in Kabul.

"He will slow down the withdrawal from Afghanistan and will keep some troops here, which is good news."The withdrawal of troops has been a cornerstone of Trump's plans to end America's longest war.

