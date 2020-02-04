UrduPoint.com
Tiffany Shareholders Approve $16.2-bn Bid By France's LVMH

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Tiffany shareholders approve $16.2-bn bid by France's LVMH

Paris, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The shareholders of US jewellery company Tiffany gave the green light Tuesday for its acquisition by luxury behemoth LVHM for a sum of $16.2 billion, the French firm of billionaire Bernard Arnault said.

"This approval is a significant milestone as we move closer to completing our acquisition of Tiffany, an iconic company with a rich heritage and unique positioning in the global luxury jewelry market," the LVHM CEO said in a statement on the company's website.

