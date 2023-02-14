Tiger attacks hunters shot dead

VLADIVOSTOK, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :-- An Amur tiger that attacked hunters in the taiga forest of Khabarovsk in Russia's Far East was shot dead, local media reported on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Sunday in a winter hut 60 km from the nearest village, Arsenyevo.

Three hunters were in the winter hut when a hungry tiger broke its window and attacked a 19-year-old.

Another hunter grabbed a gun and shot the tiger fatally.

The hunter, who was seriously injured, was sent to a local hospital.

Yuri Kolpak, acting head of the hunting department of the Khabarovsk Territory, said that it has become common to spot tigers near human settlements. Since the beginning of the year, more than 60 yard dogs and one horse have been eaten by tigers in the Far East.