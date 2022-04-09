Tiger opens with bogey as Masters comeback resumes

Augusta, United States, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Tiger Woods resumed his remarkable comeback from severe leg injuries in Friday's second round of the Masters, but an opening bogey left him four strokes behind the leaders.

The 15-time major champion found a massive fairway bunker with his starting tee shot Friday at Augusta National, then sailed right of the green with his approach. He chipped to seven feet from the cup but missed his par putt.

That's the same margin Woods was adrift after he battled through pain Thursday to walk the hilly 7,510-yard layout, firing a one-under par 71 to share 10th.

"I'm right where I need to be," Woods said.

Woods was four strokes behind South Korean leader Im Sung-jae after 18 holes but Im was one-over on his second round through 14 holes in breezy conditions.

That left Im on 4-under par overall, tied with 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett of England when Woods made his bogey and fell to level par for the tournament.

Woods teed off in Friday's third-to-last group alongside only Chile's Joaquin Niemann after 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa withdrew due to injury.