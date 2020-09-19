UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger Ready For Rest Before Defending Masters, Zozo Titles

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:40 AM

Tiger ready for rest before defending Masters, Zozo titles

New York, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Tiger Woods departed Winged Foot disappointed and frustrated after missing the cut Friday at the 120th US Open, but already looking forward to defending his Masters title in November.

The 15-time major winner fired a seven-over par 77 on Friday at the famed Mamaroneck, New York, layout to finish on 10-over 150, four strokes beyond the cut line.

"It's frustrating that I'm not going to be here for the weekend," Woods said. "It feels like the way the golf course is changing, anybody who makes the cut has the opportunity to win this championship. I didn't get myself that opportunity.

"It's never easy to not be playing for the championship on the weekend. The whole goal of entering an event is to win, and when I don't give myself that opportunity over the weekend, it doesn't feel good." What's next for Woods is some rest and recovery time.

"Well, probably I'm not going to be swinging a club for a little bit," Woods said. "Take a little break. And then refocus and get back after it.

The next time Woods tees off in a major it will be in November when he has his long-delayed opportunity to defend last year's Masters title.

Woods captured the green jacket in April 2019 but because of the coronavirus pandemic has had to wait until November 12-15 to return to Augusta National.

Woods, ranked 21st, last won a title at the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan last October. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he will defend that title next month at Sherwood Country Club in California, the same course where he hosted the World Golf Challenge event for many years.

With 82 career US PGA titles, Woods has matched the all-time tour record for all-time victories won by Sam Snead and both Zozo and the Masters offer chances to claim the record before the US star celebrates his 45th birthday in December.

"There's still one more major to go, and my title defense at Sherwood," Woods said. "We have a couple big, big things ahead of us." Woods did not talk about how his surgically repaired back held up through the challenge posed by the US Open course, but was unhappy with how he hit the ball off the tees.

"Physically it was frustrating that I didn't drive the ball as well as I needed to," Woods said. "Iron play was pretty much the way it has been. It has been good, and I finally putted well.

"But on this golf course it's imperative that you hit fairways, and I did not do that."

Related Topics

World Same Augusta New York Japan Tiger Woods April October November December 2019 Event US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

9 hours ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

9 hours ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

9 hours ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

10 hours ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.