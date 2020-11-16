UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger Suffers Horror-show 10 At Par-3 12th In Masters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:10 AM

Tiger suffers horror-show 10 at par-3 12th in Masters

Augusta, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Defending champion Tiger Woods made a nightmare 10, his worst score on any major hole, on the par-3 12th at Augusta National in Sunday's final round of the Masters.

The first double-digit major score by the 15-time major winner dropped him from 3-under to 4-over for the tournament.

Woods sent his first two shots into Rae's Creek, the water in front of the tricky 155-yard layout in the heart of fabled Amen Corner.

He punched his third from a rescue area into a bunker, then blasted out of the sand only to roll the ball down a slope and back into the creek.

Woods finally chipped onto the the green with his eighth and two-putted to end the horror show.

Success at the 12th was one of the things that helped Woods capture his 15th major title and fifth green jacket a year ago.

Woods was bothered by back issues for the second day in a row, using his wedge to support his weight as he climbed out of the bunker behind the green after finishing his sand blasting.

Related Topics

Water Augusta Tiger Woods Sunday From Weight

Recent Stories

ADDED allows non-citizens to obtain Freelancer lic ..

3 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green

4 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees 14,274 consumer complaints in Q ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed inaugurates new Al Ain Autism Cen ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Armenia discuss re ..

5 hours ago

39th Sharjah International Book Fair concludes

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.