Tiger Woods' 'aura' has dimmed, says Presidents Cup rival Els

Sydney, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Ernie Els on Wednesday said Tiger Woods has lost some of his aura but the skipper of the International team will not be under-estimating his superstar counterpart at the Presidents Cup next week.

Woods is captaining and playing for the United States at the biennial matchplay showdown at Royal Melbourne, and one of Els' key decisions will be who plays the 15-time major-winner in the singles on Sunday.

The big South African has seven rookies in his 12-man team, but he also has a core of experienced players such as Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman.

Els said he would decide who faces Woods after seeing how they perform in the three days of fourballs and foursomes, but suggested it would not be a newcomer.

"I don't want to have a guy feel overwhelmed," he said in Sydney ahead of the Australian Open, where Els will play from Thursday alongside a handful of his Presidents Cup team.

"I will not put a guy in there that's going to feel that way. I'll see who is going to feel like he's really got the best chance against Tiger.

"I don't think today he has the same kind of aura he had in the past. It's different," added Els, himself a matchplay specialist but will only be captain in Melbourne.