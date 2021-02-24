Tiger Woods 'recovering' after surgery following roll-over car crash

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :US golf l egend Tiger Woods was recovering in a hospital Tuesday after surgery for serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash that law enforcement officials said he was lucky to survive.

Woods was driving in a Los Angeles suburb on a road notorious for fatal accidents when his car crashed, rolling several times.

"He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room," his representatives said in a statement on Woods's Twitter account late Tuesday.

In the same statement, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan said Woods underwent surgery to repair "significant orthopaedic injuries" to his lower right leg and ankle.