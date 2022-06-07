UrduPoint.com

Tiger Woods Says He Will Miss US Open Next Week

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Tiger Woods says he will miss US Open next week

Los Angeles, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he will not play next week's US Open at Brookline to continue his recovery from severe leg injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

The 15-time major champion withdrew from the PGA Championship last month after the third round.

"I previously informed (organizers) the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods tweeted, adding that he is still planning to play in the British Open at St Andrews, which starts on July 14.

"I'm excited to get back out there soon." The 46-year-old made a surprise return at the Masters in April, after needing surgery to repair his right leg following the car crash in February 2021.

He made the cut at Augusta National and at the PGA at Southern Hills, where he pulled out following the third-worst major round of his career.

jc/mw

Related Topics

Accident Car Augusta Tiger Woods February April July From US Open

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

5 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

5 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

5 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

5 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

7 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.