Tiger Woods Says Recovering At Home After Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 08:50 AM

Tiger Woods says recovering at home after crash

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Tiger Woods said Tuesday he has left hospital and is recovering at home after being seriously injured in a car crash in Los Angeles last month.

In a statement released on social media, the golf superstar thanked hospital staff who cared for him following his single vehicle car accident on February 23.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods said. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks." "Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough," he added.

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." Woods suffered serious injuries when his car flew off the road and flipped several times during last month's accident.

The 45-year-old 15-time major champion later underwent hours of surgery to repair his shattered lower right leg and ankle, which included the insertion of a rod into his tibia and the use of screws and pins to stabilise the joint.

Woods faces a lengthy recovery from his injuries, which included open fractures affecting his right leg, along with injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle.

Woods was already recovering from his fifth back surgery -- and hoping he would be able to prepare for a run at the Masters in April -- when the crash occurred.

