UrduPoint.com

Tigers' Cabrera Belts 500th Major League Home Run

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Tigers' Cabrera belts 500th Major League home run

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera became the 28th Major League Baseball player to hit 500 career home runs with a milestone blast in the sixth inning of the Tigers' game at Toronto on Sunday.

Cabrera, the first player to reach the 500-homer milestone as a Tiger, reached the magic number off Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz.

The Venezuelan is the first player to join the 500-homer club since David Ortiz, who was with the Red Sox when he hit No. 500 on September 12, 2015.

Cabrera rankes second in home runs among active players behind Albert Pujols, who hit his 500th on April 22, 2014, with the Angels and went into Sunday with 677 for his career.

bb/js

Related Topics

Toronto David Detroit April September Sunday 2015

Recent Stories

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

57 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering ..

Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering court to combat financial crim ..

1 hour ago
 Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Governmen ..

Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Government media briefing

1 hour ago
 UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector col ..

UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector collaboration

2 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua expl ..

Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua explore tech investment opportunit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.