(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Augusta, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Tiger Woods began Sunday's final round of the Masters, and resumed his incredible return from severe leg injuries, with a routine par while leader Scottie Scheffler eyed his first major title.

Woods, who opened with bogeys in the second and third rounds at Augusta National, teed off before thousands of supporters as his efforts stole the spotlight at the year's first major golf tournament.

His opening tee shot was left of the fairway but the 46-year-old medical marvel landed his approach 29 feet from the hole and two-putted for par.

The 15-time major champion arrived at Augusta chasing a record-tying sixth Masters crown 14 months after a car crash that caused him to wonder if his right leg might have to be amputated.

After weeks hospitalized and months unable to walk, Woods rehabilitated his battered body and returned to top-flight competition on the same course where he won his first major title 25 years earlier, his right leg held together with metal rods, pins, plates and screws.