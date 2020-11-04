UrduPoint.com
Tight Early Results As Biden Seeks To Oust Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Tight early results as Biden seeks to oust Trump

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Early results showed a tight race in US battleground states Tuesday as Joe Biden hopes that a polarized electorate will defeat President Donald Trump in the face of a deadly pandemic.

Preliminary figures showed a deeply divided nation and mixed signs for each candidate, with Biden appearing to underperform in the crucial state of Florida as Trump made inroads in Cuban-American-dominated Miami.

But Biden was also outpacing Trump in suburban areas that have traditionally tilted to the president's Republican Party including around Atlanta in Georgia.

US networks projected winners in several expected states after polls closed, with Biden winning vote-rich Virginia as well as tiny Vermont and Trump triumphing in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Historic bellwether Ohio -- where, like Georgia, Biden has seen hope after months of polls showing comfortable margins for Trump -- was yet to report most results as polling closed at 7:30 pm (2330 GMT).

But with more than 100 million Americans voting ahead of Election Day due to the Covid-19 pandemic, definitive results could take hours or even days in the most crucial states such as Pennsylvania.

Trump, 74, expressed confidence as the evening approached, tweeting in all his characteristic all-caps: "WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!" In a break with the traditional firewall between campaigns and government, the norm-shattering Trump scrapped an event at his hotel in Washington and was watching results at the White House.

It was not clear whether he would speak to the public at some point but he said earlier Tuesday that he wasn't yet "thinking about a concession speech or acceptance speech.""Winning is easy," he said. "Losing is never easy -- not for me."

