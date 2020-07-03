Zagreb, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Croatia heads to the polls Sunday under the shadow of the coronavirus, with an uptick in cases raising pressure on ruling conservatives as they face centre-left rivals and a new nationalist party who could become kingmaker.

The vote comes as the Adriatic country is hurtling towards its worst economic crisis in decades, with the pandemic choking the crucial tourism sector even as the country's own COVID-19 outbreak has largely been kept in check.

When the elections were first called in late May, the centre-right HDZ was hoping to profit from its relative success in containing the virus, recording some 100 deaths and 2,800 infections in the country of 4.2 million.

Yet while daily cases hit zero a month ago, the past two weeks have seen a gradual rise, bringing COVID-19 back to the centre of political debate.

Polls put the two biggest political camps neck-and-neck, setting the stage for a close race between Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's HDZ and a coalition led by the opposition Social Democrats (SDP).

With only around a quarter of the vote share each, both will struggle to secure an outright majority.

That could leave a newly-formed right-wing populist party led by folk singer Miroslav Skoro -- polling in third with around 11 percent -- in position to shape the next government.

Neither side is keen on allying with Skoro, who is accused of sexist remarks and nostalgia for Croatia's pro-Nazi past, an orientation out of the question for the leftist SDP.

HDZ has also been dismissive of his movement, but analysts say they may be lured into a tie-up in order to secure the needed 76 seats in the 151-member house.