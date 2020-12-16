UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tighter Virus Rules Kick In For London As Cases Mount

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Tighter virus rules kick in for London as cases mount

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :London on Wednesday moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions in an effort to control rising infection rates, dealing another blow to hospitality venues before Christmas.

The British capital's move into "Tier 3" means theatres, pubs, restaurants will have to close, although takeaway food outlets can still operate.

People cannot now socialise with anyone not from their household or support bubble, but can meet in groups of up to six in public places outside.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned on Monday that London had seen a "sharp rise" in daily cases and hospital admissions.

"This action is absolutely essential, not just to keep people safe but because we have seen early action can prevent more damage and longer-term problems later," he told parliament.

Cases were doubling every seven days in some areas, he said, sounding a more downbeat note after hopes of a breakthrough were raised last week with the start of a vaccination programme.

Concerns have also been raised about higher rates of infection among secondary school children aged 11-18, leading to increased testing in the worst-hit areas in and around London.

England only emerged from a four-week lockdown earlier this month, and the government introduced a targeted regional system of tiers to try to cut infection rates.

London had been placed in "Tier 2", which means non-essential shops and services can open, but it currently has one of the highest infection rates in the country.

Under Tier 3, essential shops and hairdressers can still stay open, as can schools but not indoor entertainment venues.

Related Topics

Christmas Parliament London Hancock Turkish Lira From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

7 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

7 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

9 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

9 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

9 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.