Tighter virus rules kick in for London as cases mount

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :London on Wednesday moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions in an effort to control rising infection rates, dealing another blow to hospitality venues before Christmas.

The British capital's move into "Tier 3" means theatres, pubs, restaurants will have to close, although takeaway food outlets can still operate.

People cannot now socialise with anyone not from their household or support bubble, but can meet in groups of up to six in public places outside.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned on Monday that London had seen a "sharp rise" in daily cases and hospital admissions.

"This action is absolutely essential, not just to keep people safe but because we have seen early action can prevent more damage and longer-term problems later," he told parliament.

Cases were doubling every seven days in some areas, he said, sounding a more downbeat note after hopes of a breakthrough were raised last week with the start of a vaccination programme.

Concerns have also been raised about higher rates of infection among secondary school children aged 11-18, leading to increased testing in the worst-hit areas in and around London.

England only emerged from a four-week lockdown earlier this month, and the government introduced a targeted regional system of tiers to try to cut infection rates.

London had been placed in "Tier 2", which means non-essential shops and services can open, but it currently has one of the highest infection rates in the country.

Under Tier 3, essential shops and hairdressers can still stay open, as can schools but not indoor entertainment venues.