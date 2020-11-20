UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tigray Forces Fire Rockets At Ethiopian Regional Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Tigray forces fire rockets at Ethiopian regional capital

Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The ruling party of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region fired rockets on the capital of neighbouring Amhara Friday, an official said, heightening fears the internal conflict could spread to other parts of the country.

An AFP journalist heard two explosions in the city at around 1:40 am, followed by several minutes of gunfire.

A regional communications official, Gizachew Muluneh, said the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fired three rockets but that they resulted in neither casualties nor damage.

Two rockets struck near the airport while the third hit a maize field, he said.

"My suspicion is they were targeting the Amhara Mass Media Agency, the airport and a telecommunications tower that is nearby," Gizachew said.

Authorities barred journalists from visiting the sites where the rockets landed.

The Amhara Mass Media Agency, a state broadcaster, blamed the attack on the "illegal TPLF junta". There was no immediate reaction from the TPLF.

The TPLF has already claimed rocket attacks on airports in the Amhara region, in Bahir Dar and Gondar, as well as at the capital of neighbouring Eritrea, both around a week ago.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year's Nobel Peace prize winner, announced November 4 he had ordered military operations in Tigray in a dramatic escalation of a long-running feud with TPLF, the northern region's ruling party.

Hundreds of people are reported to have been killed in the conflict in Africa's second most populous country, some in a gruesome massacre documented by Amnesty International.

Thousands have fled fighting and air strikes in Tigray, crossing to neighbouring Sudan.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Prime Minister Amnesty International Bahir Dar Eritrea Ethiopia Sudan November Media From Airport

Recent Stories

TLP Chief's funeral prayer delayed till Saturday m ..

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 20, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

12 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

11 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.