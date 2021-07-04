Tigray rebels accept 'ceasefire in principle' but set conditions

Addis Ababa, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Rebel leaders in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region on Sunday accepted "a ceasefire in principle" but posed strict conditions for it to be formalised.

Notable among those conditions was the withdrawal from the region of Eritrean forces as well as fighters from the neighbouring Ethiopian region of Amhara, who have been supporting the Ethiopian army during the eight-month long conflict.

They also called for the restoration of their dislodged Tigray government.

Tigray has been the scene of fighting since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the army in last November to topple the dissident regional authorities, which emerged from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace prize winner, accused them of orchestrating attacks on Ethiopian military bases.

After early successes and a premature declaration of victory, government forces were bogged down in a vicious and months-long battle with pro-TPLF fighters -- the Tigray Defence Forces, or TDF. The Ethiopian army was backed by troops from the neighbouring Amhara region and the army of Eritrea, which borders Tigray.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recently indicated that Eritrean forces had largely withdrawn from Tigray and returned across the border.