Tigray rebels enter regional capital as officials flee: witnesses

(@FahadShabbir)

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Rebel fighters in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region entered the local capital on Monday, sparking celebrations in the streets as government officials fled, witnesses and an AFP journalist in Mekele said.

"TDF has taken control of the city," said one interim government official in Mekele, referring to the rebels who have branded themselves the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF). "They have entered. The city is celebrating. Everybody is outside dancing."