Tigray rebels in South Africa for peace talks

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Tigrayan rebels said their negotiators have arrived in South Africa for African Union-led peace talks with Ethiopia's government aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the country's brutal two-year war.

The negotiations have been flagged to start on Monday, after a surge in fighting in the north of Ethiopia in recent weeks that has triggered alarm in the international community.

Ethiopia's government has also said it will participate in the negotiations as diplomatic pressure mounts for an end to a war in Africa's second most populous country that has killed unknown numbers of people and left millions in need of humanitarian aid.

Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the rebel authorities in Tigray, announced the delegation's arrival in South Africa in a statement on Twitter late Sunday.

"Pressing: immediate cessation of hostilities, unfettered humanitarian access & withdrawal of Eritrean forces. There can't be a military solution!" he added.

It was not immediately known if the Ethiopian delegation had arrived.

Fighting resumed in August, shattering a five-month truce, and has seen the return of the Eritrean army to the battlefield in support of Ethiopian forces and their regional allies.

Last week, the government vowed to take control of airports and other Federal sites in Tigray from the rebels as Ethiopian and Eritrean troops seized towns in the war-torn region, sending civilians fleeing.