UrduPoint.com

Tigray Rebels In South Africa For Peace Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Tigray rebels in South Africa for peace talks

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Tigrayan rebels said their negotiators have arrived in South Africa for African Union-led peace talks with Ethiopia's government aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the country's brutal two-year war.

The negotiations have been flagged to start on Monday, after a surge in fighting in the north of Ethiopia in recent weeks that has triggered alarm in the international community.

Ethiopia's government has also said it will participate in the negotiations as diplomatic pressure mounts for an end to a war in Africa's second most populous country that has killed unknown numbers of people and left millions in need of humanitarian aid.

Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the rebel authorities in Tigray, announced the delegation's arrival in South Africa in a statement on Twitter late Sunday.

"Pressing: immediate cessation of hostilities, unfettered humanitarian access & withdrawal of Eritrean forces. There can't be a military solution!" he added.

It was not immediately known if the Ethiopian delegation had arrived.

Fighting resumed in August, shattering a five-month truce, and has seen the return of the Eritrean army to the battlefield in support of Ethiopian forces and their regional allies.

Last week, the government vowed to take control of airports and other Federal sites in Tigray from the rebels as Ethiopian and Eritrean troops seized towns in the war-torn region, sending civilians fleeing.

Related Topics

Africa Army Twitter Ethiopia South Africa August Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

41 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to ch ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to chase 145-run target against Ban ..

2 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherl ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.