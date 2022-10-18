UrduPoint.com

Tigray Rebels Say Ethiopian Forces Take Control Of Key City

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Tigray rebels say Ethiopian forces take control of key city

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Tigrayan rebels said Tuesday that Ethiopian and Eritrean forces had taken control of the strategic city of Shire in northwestern Tigray.

"These invading forces have taken control for the moment of some areas including Shire," the Tigray Central Command said in a statement, adding that the rebels were in a "life or death" struggle.

It said the joint forces had entered the city of about 100,000 people on Monday, adding: "The enemies are massacring our people with heavy weaponry/armaments in the areas it invades." The Shire area had been the scene of an offensive by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops as intense fighting was reported in Tigray, triggering deep alarm in the international community.

It is not possible to verify battlefield claims as Tigray is under a communications blackout and access to northern Ethiopia is restricted for journalists.

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the situation in Ethiopia was "spiralling out of control" as the fighting raged.

The rebel announcement came a day after the Ethiopian government vowed to seize airports and other sites in Tigray.

The African Union had called on Sunday for an immediate and unconditional truce as the combat intensified between pro-government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front who have been at war for nearly two years.

Related Topics

Ethiopia Sunday Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target for Netherlands

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.