Tigray rebels vow to pursue military advance in northern Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Tigrayan rebels said Tuesday they intended to advance further into neighbouring regions of northern Ethiopia but were still open to peace talks after fighting erupted last week and put paid to a five-month-long truce.

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have each blamed the other for unleashing the renewed hostilities in areas bordering the southeastern tip of Tigray.

"We are fighting a defensive war," TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said at a press conference broadcast online by the local Tigrai tv channel, adding: "We will remain open for any negotiations."