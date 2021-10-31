(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The Tigray People's Liberation Front has captured the Ethiopian town of Kombolcha, a spokesman for the rebels said Sunday, the second city claimed by the TPLF this weekend, as it advances southwards.

"Firmly in control of #Kombolcha," TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda tweeted, a day after the rebels said they had captured the city of Dessie, which nonetheless saw renewed fighting on Sunday.

If confirmed, Kombolcha's capture would mark a major step in the rebels' offensive in a nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from Federal forces in June.