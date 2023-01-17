Tikhanovskaya: Exiled challenger to Belarus strongman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has gone from soft-spoken political newcomer to world-renowned Belarusian opposition figure despite never having had political ambitions.

Since being forced to flee Belarus in 2020, she has urged greater Western pressure on Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko who has lent his country as a staging ground for Russia's operations in Ukraine.

"When dealing with the dictator Lukashenko, we must remember that he never keeps his words and acts as Russia's puppet," she wrote on Twitter this week.

She has held meetings with world leaders and has addressed international panels, trying to keep attention on Belarus even as the headlines are dominated by Ukraine.

Like thousands of Belarusians, Tikhanovskaya was forced to exile to Lithuania in summer 2020 after challenging Lukashenko's nearly three decades in power in a presidential election.

Her trial in absentia on a litany of charges including high treason and "conspiracy to seize power" opened in Minsk on Tuesday, state news agency Belta reported.

She has condemned the proceedings as a "farce" in an interview with AFP.

She accuses Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, of silencing and torturing his people, of stealing the 2020 election from her, and of handing over his country's sovereignty to Russia.